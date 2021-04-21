Independent audit to be carried on housing construction costs paid by Dublin City Council
The inquest has been launched following a Business Post report that council executives were concerned a ‘premium price’ was being charged to the local authority
An independent audit will be carried out on housing construction costs paid by Dublin City Council following concerns raised about prices being paid to private building contractors.
The inquest has been launched following reports in the Business Post that senior executives at the council were concerned that the local authority was paying a “premium price” to private contractors to build its social housing units....
