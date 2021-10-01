‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’
Letting agent had boasted about achieving ‘record-breaking rents’
A Sherry Fitzgerald LinkedIn post that boasted of “recording-breaking rents” was “ill judged”, a spokeswoman for the agency has said.
A letting agent employed by the firm published a post on their personal profile extolling the agent’s ability to “achieve record-breaking rents” and source “the highest quality tenants” due to both Sherry Fitzgerald’s expertise and the “massive demand for all types of properties in Dublin”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mica homeowners refuse to sign off on working group report
Representatives from Donegal have told the Department of Housing they are unhappy with the contents of a report which did not recommend a full 100% redress scheme
100% for some, but not all: Six key takeaways from the mica redress report
Last night, the Department of Housing finally submitted its long-awaited report on the defective blocks redress scheme. Here are the main points
Mica homeowners to get 100% redress for fixing homes but not for rebuilds
Report recommends a 100 per cent scheme for remediation works but not in cases where homes have to be demolished and rebuilt
Minister orders crackdown on landlords dodging rent controls
A ‘concerning level of non-compliance with legislation’ is suspected by the Residential Tenancies Board, which has been looking into ‘price fixing’ following a Business Post investigation