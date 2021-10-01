Subscribe Today
‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’

Letting agent had boasted about achieving ‘record-breaking rents’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st October, 2021
A letting agent employed by Sherry Fitzgerald published a post on their personal profile extolling the agent’s ability to ‘achieve record-breaking rents’ and source ‘the highest quality tenants’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A Sherry Fitzgerald LinkedIn post that boasted of “recording-breaking rents” was “ill judged”, a spokeswoman for the agency has said.

A letting agent employed by the firm published a post on their personal profile extolling the agent’s ability to “achieve record-breaking rents” and source “the highest quality tenants” due to both Sherry Fitzgerald’s expertise and the “massive demand for all types of properties in Dublin”....

