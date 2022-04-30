Hundreds of mica homeowners in limbo as government at odds with Donegal County Council
Almost 400 applications for the mica redress scheme are stalled because a recently discovered material is not covered leading to significant disagreement between the council and the government
The government is at odds with Donegal County Council over the processing of mica grant applications, leaving 369 homeowners facing delays to their redress payments, the Business Post has learned.
The council has stopped processing hundreds of applications because a material, which has been associated with severe damage to homes around the world, has recently been discovered in many homes in the county but is not covered under the existing national protocol.
The material,...
