Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Housing: The SHD planning system is set to be scrapped, but how will its replacement work?

After failing to ‘get things moving again’ on building sites, the fast-track Strategic Housing Development system is ending as the old planning system with new limits will take its place

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th July, 2021
Housing: The SHD planning system is set to be scrapped, but how will its replacement work?
While house completions had risen to 21,000 a year before the pandemic, the SHD process has not been successful to the degree expected. Picture: Bloomberg

When Simon Coveney was announcing the creation of a new fast-track planning process, he promised that it would “get things moving again” on housing sites.

His decision as Minister for Housing to cut out local councils by referring large housing developments directly to An Bord Pleanála was controversial when it was announced five years ago.

But the rapid granting of planning permissions failed to deliver the promised surge of new homes,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Steven Garvey, the chief executive of Glenveagh Homes was one of the companies at a high-level meeting between members of Irish Institutional Property, the lobby group, and senior staff at the Department of Housing. Picture: Fennells

Cairn Homes chief: Ireland is a country that ‘doesn’t support builders’

Housing Killian Woods 7 hours ago
The scheme has been repeatedly criticised by members of the opposition as “really bad value for money. Picture: Getty

HAP supports have ‘steepened’ the cost of renting in Ireland

Housing Killian Woods 7 hours ago
Housing development: A central measure is the provision of more state funding so that the budget for the Land Development Agency (LDA) is doubled from €1.25 billion to €2.5 billion. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Land Development Agency budget will be doubled to €2.5bn

Housing Michael Brennan 7 hours ago
Offr’s analysis showed that 15 per cent of homes sold through its system had more than 30 offers from potential buyers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Four in five property sales exceed asking price, Offr finds

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1