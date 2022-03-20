Housing targets at risk as developers cite lack of zoned and serviced land
The low level of homes in the pipeline has raised concerns over the state’s target to promote the construction of between 300,000 and 400,000 homes over the next decade to address the acute shortage of accommodation.
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Twenty of the country’s top developers only have a pipeline of 125,000 homes to build over the next ten years, a new analysis by the Business Post has shown.
The low level of homes in the pipeline has raised concerns over the state’s target to promote the construction of between 300,000 and 400,000 homes over the next decade to address the acute shortage of accommodation.
Developers and representatives for firms in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Zoning out: Shortage of land available for housing at crux of crisis, developers warn
What’s keeping more houses from being built? Builders say there’s a shortage of land, with some locations even being dezoned for housing. National policy calls for compact urban growth, but now the scarcity of sites is driving up land prices, while construction costs are soaring
State may enforce inspection of rental properties before they are listed
It is understood the inspections would apply to both real estate agents and websites used to advertise rentals.
Plan to curb home rentals on Airbnb delayed until next year
The ‘blight of trying to get a house will continue for at least another 12 months’ after the government confirmed measures to address short-term letting will not come into operation until 2023
More than two-thirds of planned new homes are small apartments
A new Business Post analysis shows residential development trending sharply away from family homes towards one and two-bed apartments