Housing supply warning on Arranmore Island after 13% jump in population

After a century-long population decline, Arranmore in Co Donegal has recorded a 13 per cent increase in the number of people living on the island – a trend that islanders say has occurred despite housing shortages.

A recent headcount conducted by Arranmore’s Island Community Council found that the island’s population has increased significantly since the last census in 2016, up from 469 to 529.

It comes after a major campaign to attract people to live...