Housing supply warning on Arranmore Island after 13% jump in population
Accommodation is becoming an issue for Ireland’s islands as they attempt to capitalise on the move to remote working
After a century-long population decline, Arranmore in Co Donegal has recorded a 13 per cent increase in the number of people living on the island – a trend that islanders say has occurred despite housing shortages.
A recent headcount conducted by Arranmore’s Island Community Council found that the island’s population has increased significantly since the last census in 2016, up from 469 to 529.
It comes after a major campaign to attract people to live...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Independent audit to be carried on housing construction costs paid by Dublin City Council
The inquest has been launched following a Business Post report that council executives were concerned a ‘premium price’ was being charged to the local authority
Permission granted for 226 homes at former Cork hospital
Project is the first by the Land Development Agency in Cork to be granted planning permission
Seven Dundrum apartments leased for social housing have been empty for 17 months
The apartments are costing the local authority an average of €2,000 a month each
No independent valuation for €2k social housing rents
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council signed 25-year lease on 87 Dundrum apartments for use as social housing without seeking opinion other than developer’s on rent levels