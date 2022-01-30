Housing for All won’t mean more new-builds for private buyers
Social housing and cost rental homes will absorb extra numbers of homes typically sold on the open market
There will be no increase in the number of new-build homes available to purchase on the private market this year, a Business Post analysis has found.
Despite a rise in the rate of homebuilding, the latest available data shows that the state’s plans to deliver a significant increase in the level of social housing and cost rental homes this year will absorb a significant chunk of homes typically sold on the open market...
