Housing for All won’t mean more new-builds for private buyers

Social housing and cost rental homes will absorb extra numbers of homes typically sold on the open market

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
30th January, 2022
Housing for All won't mean more new-builds for private buyers
Darragh O’Brien: the Minister for Housing said the Housing for All plan ‘puts forward a new vision that places home ownership back in the hands of ordinary working people’. Picture: Julien Behal

There will be no increase in the number of new-build homes available to purchase on the private market this year, a Business Post analysis has found.

Despite a rise in the rate of homebuilding, the latest available data shows that the state’s plans to deliver a significant increase in the level of social housing and cost rental homes this year will absorb a significant chunk of homes typically sold on the open market...

