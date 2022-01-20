Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Housing developments approaching ‘viability tipping point’

Aecom report predicts construction cost inflation of approximately 3 per cent this year and tender price inflation of 5 per cent

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th January, 2022
Housing developments approaching ‘viability tipping point’
The report from Aecom comes as data from the Department of Housing showed 30,724 new homes were commenced in 2021, a 42 per cent increase on 2020. Picture: Getty

Housing developments are approaching “viability tipping point” in Ireland, but residential output in 2022 is still expected to exceed the government forecast, according to Aecom, the construction consultancy.

The firm, which advises some of the biggest development companies in Ireland, has published its latest annual construction industry review.

The report said that the level of housing construction in 2022 will exceed the government’s forecast of 24,600 units coming off the back of more than...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lisney recorded a greater number of sales than normal falling through in 2021 because vendors often backed out of deals because they were unable to source an onward purchase for themselves. Picture: Getty

Second-hand home prices in Dublin set to rise by 6% ‘at a minimum’ in 2022

Housing Killian Woods
A report submitted to the council said it was not possible to deliver affordable three-bed apartments for families and larger households in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. It said such units would most likely demand a market rent of at least €2,700. Picture: Getty

Developers tell council that three-bed flats are not viable in south Dublin

Housing Killian Woods
Eoin Ó Broin: ‘The controversial SHD system will be with us for all of 2022’

Developers lodged high numbers of SHD applications just before fast-track planning scheme expired

Housing Killian Woods
Darragh O\&#039;Brien, Minister for Housing, and Fiona Cormican of Clúid at the launch of the state’s first cost rental homes at Taylor Hill, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

New ‘lottery’ system to distribute cost-rental homes

Housing Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1