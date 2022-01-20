Housing developments approaching ‘viability tipping point’

Housing developments are approaching “viability tipping point” in Ireland, but residential output in 2022 is still expected to exceed the government forecast, according to Aecom, the construction consultancy.

The firm, which advises some of the biggest development companies in Ireland, has published its latest annual construction industry review.

The report said that the level of housing construction in 2022 will exceed the government’s forecast of 24,600 units coming off the back of more than...