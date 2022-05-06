Housing Agency vacant property fund falling short of target
Number of acquisitions decreased each year due to ‘reducing availability of suitable units from banks and equity funds,’ Department of Housing says
The Housing Agency fund created to acquire vacant properties from financial institutions has not reached its target number of acquisitions.
The Housing Agency Acquisition (HAA) Fund was to acquire 1,600 properties by 2020, a target which was extended to 2021, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said in response to a parliamentary last month.
However, the most recent figures available which have been released by the Housing Agency to the Business Post show only 931 properties were...
