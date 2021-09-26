Housing Agency told O’Brien how to avoid legal action on affordable housing move

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, was told affordable homes could be secured on private lands without a controversial exemption, which resulted in the loss of potentially 10,000 units to the private market, a previously unpublished report has revealed.

As part of the Affordable Housing Bill, there is now a “mandatory” requirement for developers to provide 20 per cent of new builds, under Part V rules, to the state for affordable and cost rental...