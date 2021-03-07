Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Housing Agency head believes affordable housing scheme is more sustainable in long run

€75m scheme to allow 2,000 people a year buy new homes criticised by opposition and ESRI as potentially driving up house prices

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
7th March, 2021
Housing Agency head believes affordable housing scheme is more sustainable in long run
John O’Connor, head of the Housing Agency: ‘The funding is recycled for future generations to get to a more sustainable model of affordable housing rather than giving away grants’

The government’s €75 million affordable housing scheme is “far better” than the first-time buyers’ grant, the head of the Housing Agency has said.

The scheme is designed to allow around 2,000 people a year to buy new homes by taking out a mortgage to cover most of the cost and then getting a repayable 30-year loan from the state to cover the rest.

But it has been criticised by opposition parties...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish buyers are keen to acquire properties in Valencia that have space for home offices. Picture: Getty

Spike in interest from Irish buyers seeking move to Valencia

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said the initiative could support 3,000 home purchases this year.

Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago
There has been a spike in legal challenges to planning decisions approved by An Bord Pleanála last year

Legal fees paid by An Bord Pleanála double to €4.1 million

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago
An estimated 60,000 new homes are required annually over the next decade. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Comment: Innovative approach needed to tackle housing crisis

Housing Dwayne McAleer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1