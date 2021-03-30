Subscribe Today
House prices up by average of €20,000 year on year, Daft finds

Website records its lowest ever figure for properties listed for sale, with supply collapsing by 40 per cent compared to this time in 2020

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
30th March, 2021
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused ‘a massive shock to supply’, according to Ronan Lyons, author of the Daft.ie report. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A collapse in the supply of housing has caused the price of new homes to surge nationwide, with the average home now costing €276,000, new data released by property website Daft.ie has shown.

The constrained supply has caused the average price of a home in Dublin city to increase by 6.9 per cent year-on-year to €398,127 in the first quarter of 2021. During the same period last year,...

