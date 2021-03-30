House prices up by average of €20,000 year on year, Daft finds
Website records its lowest ever figure for properties listed for sale, with supply collapsing by 40 per cent compared to this time in 2020
A collapse in the supply of housing has caused the price of new homes to surge nationwide, with the average home now costing €276,000, new data released by property website Daft.ie has shown.
The constrained supply has caused the average price of a home in Dublin city to increase by 6.9 per cent year-on-year to €398,127 in the first quarter of 2021. During the same period last year,...
