Homeless charity to house record number despite construction delays

The Peter McVerry Trust is to provide housing for 1,400 people this year, up from a record 1,300 last year.

Exceeding last year's numbers was harder than ever due to construction delays, Francis Doherty of the trust said.

And reaching last year's record numbers was aided by the charity being offered dozens of apartments for purchase or rent on long leases from property holders who feared the economic repercussions of lockdown. “We had a glut of stuff...