Homeless charity to house record number despite construction delays

Homeless people living in temporary tourist accommodation will not be moved onto the street, Peter McVerry Trust has said

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st November, 2021
The Peter McVerry trust was tasked with providing places for all homeless people in Dublin to isolate or cocoon if needed during the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Peter McVerry Trust is to provide housing for 1,400 people this year, up from a record 1,300 last year.

Exceeding last year's numbers was harder than ever due to construction delays, Francis Doherty of the trust said.

And reaching last year's record numbers was aided by the charity being offered dozens of apartments for purchase or rent on long leases from property holders who feared the economic repercussions of lockdown. “We had a glut of stuff...

