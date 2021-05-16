Subscribe Today
Housing

Home truths about funds buying up houses

We may be deeply frustrated that multibillion-euro investors are now competing with individual buyers for houses, but it was the state that invited these funds into Ireland — and it may be tricky to curtail them now

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
16th May, 2021
Home truths about funds buying up houses
In 2019, around 90 homes in the Carton Grove estate in Maynooth were sold to Urbeo, a so-called cuckoo fund. Picture: Barry Cronin

Two weeks ago, Taoiseach Micheál Martin sat through several grillings in the Dáil during leaders’ questions.

In the aftermath of a Business Post report about the majority of homes in Mullen Park in Maynooth, Co Kildare, being sold to a so-called cuckoo fund, the opposition wanted to emphasise the point that it happened on this government’s watch.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, said that...

