Home truths about funds buying up houses

Two weeks ago, Taoiseach Micheál Martin sat through several grillings in the Dáil during leaders’ questions.

In the aftermath of a Business Post report about the majority of homes in Mullen Park in Maynooth, Co Kildare, being sold to a so-called cuckoo fund, the opposition wanted to emphasise the point that it happened on this government’s watch.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, said that...