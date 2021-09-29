Home Plus launches home reversion product in the Irish market
Home reversion, a service which allows cash-strapped older people to sell a portion of their home to a company in return for a lump sum, has not been offered in Ireland since the country’s financial crash
Home Plus, an Irish provider of equity release schemes, announced the launch of its home reversion plan in the Irish market, making it the only provider offering this product in Ireland.
The product is aimed at people over the age of 55 who have some or all of their equity tied up in their home and allows them to sell a portion of their home, typically 70 per cent but with the possibility 95 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State has paid just €400k to Donegal homeowners under mica redress scheme
Only 14 homeowners have progressed through the three-step grant programme to the point where they have received funds to pay for reconstructive works on their mica-damaged homes
Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’
John Cummins, a Fine Gael senator, says he is ‘very frustrated’ as only 247 formerly vacant or derelict homes are back in use despite a target of 3,500
Housing Agency told O’Brien how to avoid legal action on affordable housing move
A previously unpublished Housing Agency report from December 2020, now seen by the Business Post, said the government could avoid legal challenges by developers if an “up to 20 per cent” wording was used in new Part V rules.
FG TD condemns delay in building Killiney apartments
Work has yet to start on Park Developments’ scheme in the affluent south Dublin suburb which got fast-track planning permission in 2019