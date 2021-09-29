Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Home Plus launches home reversion product in the Irish market

Home reversion, a service which allows cash-strapped older people to sell a portion of their home to a company in return for a lump sum, has not been offered in Ireland since the country’s financial crash

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
29th September, 2021
Home Plus launches home reversion product in the Irish market
Home reversion services have not been offered in Ireland since the country’s financial crash. Picture: Rolling News

Home Plus, an Irish provider of equity release schemes, announced the launch of its home reversion plan in the Irish market, making it the only provider offering this product in Ireland.

The product is aimed at people over the age of 55 who have some or all of their equity tied up in their home and allows them to sell a portion of their home, typically 70 per cent but with the possibility 95 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A mica damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Joe Dunne

State has paid just €400k to Donegal homeowners under mica redress scheme

Housing Donal MacNamee 22 hours ago
Under the repair and leasing scheme, property owners can secure €60,000 grants to renovate empty properties up to a standard that would make them usable for social homes. Picture: Getty

Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing: exemption put in after advice given from Housing Agency. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Housing Agency told O’Brien how to avoid legal action on affordable housing move

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Killiney: there’s a strong demand for housing in the affluent Dublin suburb, where an apartment scheme was fast-tracked two years ago

FG TD condemns delay in building Killiney apartments

Housing Michael Brennan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1