Home building was back to 2019 levels in first half of year, latest report finds

The BPFI’s housing market monitor shows a 10 per cent increase to 8,955 completions compared to same time in 2020 as construction sector rebounds

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd September, 2021
Almost 27,300 units were commenced in the 12 months ending June 2021. Picture: Getty

Construction activity in Ireland rebounded to 2019 levels in the first half of the year, according to new research by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The latest housing market monitor released by the BPFI showed 8,955 homes were completed in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 10 per cent on the same period of 2020.

The level of completions was only 1 per cent less than total completions in the same period in 2019.

