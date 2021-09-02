Home building was back to 2019 levels in first half of year, latest report finds
The BPFI’s housing market monitor shows a 10 per cent increase to 8,955 completions compared to same time in 2020 as construction sector rebounds
Construction activity in Ireland rebounded to 2019 levels in the first half of the year, according to new research by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).
The latest housing market monitor released by the BPFI showed 8,955 homes were completed in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 10 per cent on the same period of 2020.
The level of completions was only 1 per cent less than total completions in the same period in 2019.
