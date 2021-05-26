Hibernia Reit to proceed with plans for two large office developments in Dublin
The commercial and industrial property firm discussed proposed new developments in its preliminary financial results despite fears over the future of office working
Hibernia Reit has signalled its intent to press ahead with the construction of new large office developments in Dublin but is making pandemic-related tweaks to the designs.
The commercial and industrial property firm today released its preliminary financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021.
The results show that Hibernia Reit recorded an after-tax loss of €25.2 million, compared to a profit of €61 million the previous year. During the year, the value of its portfolio...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Ó Broin challenges Ryan over state funding of homes bought by cuckoo funds
The Green Party leader did not take the Sinn Féin housing spokesman’s bait but there will be further questions if housing crisis measures do not work
Initiative Ireland’s €600m deal could deliver 5,000 new homes
The joint venture with Fairfield Real Estate Finance will take place over three years
State paid over €200m towards homes bought by cuckoo funds
Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin condemned the use of public money earmarked for affordable houses to prop up giant institutional funds as ‘an absolute scandal’
Aidan Regan: Brexit an awful reminder of what happens when you turn your major city into a playground for global capital
Excluding apartments from the new legislation on bulk-buying was a big mistake and shows the complete lack of a long-term vision for Dublin as a city where ordinary citizens, and not just the transient rich, can live