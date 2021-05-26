Hibernia Reit to proceed with plans for two large office developments in Dublin

Hibernia Reit has signalled its intent to press ahead with the construction of new large office developments in Dublin but is making pandemic-related tweaks to the designs.

The commercial and industrial property firm today released its preliminary financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The results show that Hibernia Reit recorded an after-tax loss of €25.2 million, compared to a profit of €61 million the previous year. During the year, the value of its portfolio...