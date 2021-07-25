HAP supports have ‘steepened’ the cost of renting in Ireland

A state scheme to supplement the rents of social tenants has directly “steepened” the cost of renting in Ireland, according to a new analysis by KPMG.

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), established in 2014, is a form of social housing support given to social tenants that covers accommodation costs in private landlord-owned properties.

The HAP scheme is one of several government interventions that sought to address the lack of affordability in the rental market....