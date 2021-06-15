Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Government will not oppose motion to give full redress to mica-affected homeowners

Sinn Féin motion seeks 100 per cent redress as demonstration takes place outside Dublin Convention Centre today

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th June, 2021
Government will not oppose motion to give full redress to mica-affected homeowners
The motion that will be brought forward this evening by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on housing

The government is not expected to oppose a motion being brought forward by Sinn Féin today that will seek complete redress for homeowners affected by the mica scandal, the Business Post understands.

The previous government committed to support homeowners affected by the scandal by paying for 90 per cent of renovation costs to remedy the defects caused by cracked and crumbling mica bricks.

A demonstration is set to take place outside the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

St Teresa’s Gardens: the LDA has plans for up to 700 houses which is a state-owned site in Dublin.

European legal case could put LDA plans for 700 homes in Dublin 8 at risk

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
Alan Kelly, the Labour Party leader pictured with Senator Ivana Bacik, the party’s candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election: Labour’s new bill would allow councils to use compulsory purchase orders to buy land at capped prices. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Labour bill would cap land prices as recommended in 1973 Kenny report

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Housing experts have said these bulk social lease deals are having a knock-on effect of distorting land and home prices by turning social housing into a highly lucrative, niche market for funds to target. Picture: Getty

Bulk leasing of social homes has no ‘substantial economic benefit’

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
The coalition’s bill to fully establish the Land Development Agency requires that 50 per cent of homes will be set aside for rent or sale as affordable housing and 10 per cent for social housing, which leaves 40 per cent for regular market price housing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Can the Land Development Agency finally solve Ireland’s housing crisis?

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1