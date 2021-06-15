Government will not oppose motion to give full redress to mica-affected homeowners
Sinn Féin motion seeks 100 per cent redress as demonstration takes place outside Dublin Convention Centre today
The government is not expected to oppose a motion being brought forward by Sinn Féin today that will seek complete redress for homeowners affected by the mica scandal, the Business Post understands.
The previous government committed to support homeowners affected by the scandal by paying for 90 per cent of renovation costs to remedy the defects caused by cracked and crumbling mica bricks.
A demonstration is set to take place outside the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
European legal case could put LDA plans for 700 homes in Dublin 8 at risk
Land Development Agency’s proposal for St Teresa’s Gardens covered by same master plan for adjacent sites that is being challenged in European Court of Justice
Labour bill would cap land prices as recommended in 1973 Kenny report
Labour party leader Alan Kelly said the move would cut the cost of a semi-d on a greenfield site in Dublin by €30,000
Bulk leasing of social homes has no ‘substantial economic benefit’
Eurostat said the practice of leasing social homes, as opposed to buying them outright, has almost completely de-risked development costs and funds “enjoy most of the rewards” of the deals.
Can the Land Development Agency finally solve Ireland’s housing crisis?
The government is in a hurry to have the LDA established before the Dáil goes on holidays, but one Green Party TD says it would be worth losing the party whip to make his point about what the agency should be doing. And Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats want social and affordable housing to form ‘100 per cent’ of most LDA sites in Dublin