Government to continue letting builders of one-off houses opt out of professional checks

A special exemption was brought in for one-off homes in 2015 so that the owners would not have to pay the professional certification fees

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th June, 2021
Government to continue letting builders of one-off houses opt out of professional checks
Homeowners from Donegal protesting in Dublin city centre on June 15 about the mica blocks controversy. Picture: Getty

The government is going to continue to allow the builders of one-off houses to “opt out” of professional building checks despite experts warning that it could lead to another mica-style building controversy.

All new homes were supposed to be independently certified by architects or engineers as being compliant with the building rules. But a special exemption was brought in for one-off homes in 2015 so that the owners would not have to pay...

