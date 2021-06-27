Government to continue letting builders of one-off houses opt out of professional checks
A special exemption was brought in for one-off homes in 2015 so that the owners would not have to pay the professional certification fees
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
The government is going to continue to allow the builders of one-off houses to “opt out” of professional building checks despite experts warning that it could lead to another mica-style building controversy.
All new homes were supposed to be independently certified by architects or engineers as being compliant with the building rules. But a special exemption was brought in for one-off homes in 2015 so that the owners would not have to pay...
