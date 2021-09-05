Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Government loses ‘10,000 affordable homes’ amid fears of legal backlash

Late exemption from Housing for All plan excludes land bought from 2015 to 2021 and was brought in following what the housing minister described as ‘very strong’ advice

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
5th September, 2021
Government loses ‘10,000 affordable homes’ amid fears of legal backlash
Darragh O’Brien: the decision to exempt the land from the new measures to promote affordable housing delivery was made on foot of ‘very strong’ advice from the department. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The government has lost the opportunity to secure 10,000 affordable homes from developers, after it granted a last-minute exemption to large swathes of land from a key provision of its new Housing For All plan over fears of legal challenges.

Under the government’s new housing plan and in a bid to boost delivery of affordable homes on private lands, some developers will be told to set aside 20 per cent of homes for social and affordable...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, has published a bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before July 31, 2026. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Blocks to progress: a slowdown in the planning permissions process is hampering the delivery of new homes. Picture: Bloomberg

James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises

Housing James Benson 2 days ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, launches the government’s Housing for All strategy: 330,000 new homes are pledged to be delivered by 2030. Picture: Maxwells

Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

Housing Eoin Ó Broin 2 days ago
Darragh O’Brien: ‘We need to create a sustainable housing system that is going to not be susceptible to shocks.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1