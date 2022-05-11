Government considering plan to bypass scrutiny on mica blocks bill

The government is considering a plan to bypass pre-legislative scrutiny of a bill that will underpin the multibillion-euro redress scheme for homeowners whose houses are damaged by defective concrete blocks, the Business Post understands.

Officials at the Department of Housing are currently drafting legislation to underpin the scheme, which has proved contentious amid fears among mica and pyrite campaigners that they may not get full redress grants to fix their homes.

The general...