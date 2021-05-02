Global property investment firm buys most of 170-home estate in Kildare

A global property investment firm with a €1 billion war chest has pushed out first-time buyers by purchasing most of a 170-home estate in the commuter belt.

The developers of the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth in Co Kildare had been marketing new homes on the estate to private buyers since last year, with around 35 sold so far.

But a real estate investment trust called Round Hill Capital has now agreed to buy up to...