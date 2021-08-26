Glenveagh swings back to profit and warns of house price inflation

Glenveagh, the publicly listed homebuilder, swung back to profit for the first half of the year as the construction sector continues to see strong demand for housing with the economy recovering.

Yet the company warned that the cost of housing construction has increased in the first half of this year, which was likely to materialise in market house prices in 2022.

The housing construction company reported pre-tax profits of €4.3 million for the first six months...