Generation rent is not buying the political excuses anymore

As would-be buyers are shut out and the political row over the bulk purchase of starter homes in Maynooth by a billion-dollar investment fund rolls on, the government is scrambling to ensure that it does not happen again

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
9th May, 2021
Mullen Park: families who could have bought homes here may now end up paying in excess of €2,000 a month to rent the house they wanted to buy

Last week, Kevin spent his bank holiday Monday waiting for it to be over. All he could think about was ringing his solicitor first thing the next morning.

Kevin was one of the few to successfully buy a home in Mullen Park, Maynooth. His name has been changed to protect his identity.

He isn’t just worried about annoying homeowners either side of him, he is scared to comment publicly on a multibillion-dollar international fund that...

