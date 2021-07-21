Four in five property sales exceed asking price, Offr finds
An analysis by the property transaction platform found that homes are selling for an average of 14 per cent above the listed price in 2021
Homes in Ireland have sold for more than 14 per cent above the asking price on average this year, while the typical number of bidders per property has doubled to six, according to a report by Offr, the Irish property transaction platform.
Offr has analysed data connected to 336 property transactions nationwide in the period between January and June of 2021. There were 1,759 prospective buyers for the properties, who placed 5,036 registered offers over the six-month period.
The analysis...
