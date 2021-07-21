Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Four in five property sales exceed asking price, Offr finds

An analysis by the property transaction platform found that homes are selling for an average of 14 per cent above the listed price in 2021

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st July, 2021
Four in five property sales exceed asking price, Offr finds
Offr’s analysis showed that 15 per cent of homes sold through its system had more than 30 offers from potential buyers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Homes in Ireland have sold for more than 14 per cent above the asking price on average this year, while the typical number of bidders per property has doubled to six, according to a report by Offr, the Irish property transaction platform.

Offr has analysed data connected to 336 property transactions nationwide in the period between January and June of 2021. There were 1,759 prospective buyers for the properties, who placed 5,036 registered offers over the six-month period.

The analysis...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is still working on details of his housing plan, due later this month. Picture: RollingNews

Policy of leasing social housing from investment funds to be phased out during this government

Housing Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Paddy Diver (centre), mica campaigner and co-founder of ‘100% Redress No Less’ leads thousands of protesters from Co Donegal on a march to Dáil Éireann last month. Picture: Getty

Only one in 15 Mica redress scheme applicants told of their entitlements

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Declan Dunne, CEO of Respond, says social housing has now become a commodity. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Funds ‘drive up cost of social housing by €50k per unit’

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
The planned sale of 115 homes in the Mullen Park estate to Round Hill Capital, a global investment firm, caused a political furore when it was reported by the Business Post last May. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

O’Brien welcomes new plan to sell Mullen Park homes to individual buyers

Housing Michael Brennan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1