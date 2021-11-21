Subscribe Today
Foreign investors are neither ‘vultures’ nor ‘cuckoos’, and should be welcomed

There’s lots of anti-business feeling about lately, but large-scale build-to-rent developments, paid for by foreigners, are exactly what Ireland needs right now

Dan O'Brien
21st November, 2021
Foreign investors are neither 'vultures' nor 'cuckoos', and should be welcomed
According to the most up-to-date comparable EU data, no other country for which figures exist has had a bigger decline in house prices since 2007 than Ireland. Picture: Getty

Anti-business sentiment is on the rise in Ireland. This hostility to the private sector is particularly intense when it comes to housing, with the demonisation of companies investing in residential property emanating solely from the usual (taxpayer-funded) activist-academics in universities.

This anti-enterprise toxicity has leached into the wider discussion of housing provision. Even normally sensible people are describing investors who are servicing the area where the problem is most severe – the rental market –...

