Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

First-time buyers will have to put their names down for each affordable development

Government wants to avoid building up a long waiting list like that for social housing so applicants will have to reapply each time

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd February, 2021
First-time buyers will have to put their names down for each affordable development
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, is promising that the new affordable housing scheme will help struggling buyers who are currently locked out of the market. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

First-time buyers wishing to avail of the affording housing scheme face the prospect of having to repeatedly put down their names for each new development, it has emerged.

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has promising that scheme will help struggling buyers who are currently locked out of the market.

The state will pay for up to 30 per cent of the cost of a home upfront, with first-time buyers taking out a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A spokeswoman for Darragh O\&#039;Brien, the Minister for Housing, said an internal departmental review is already underway and is examining costs associated with social housing projects. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Councillors submit emergency motion calling for audit of Dublin City Council housing bill

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and South Dublin County Council confirmed that no sites were added to their respective vacant site registers last year

Dublin councils struggling to chase vacant site owners for levy

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
In December 2020, a report issued by Dublin City Council outlined the construction costs for social housing projects

Concerns over Dublin City Council paying ‘premium price’ for social housing

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
A spokeswoman for Darragh O’Brien told the Business Post the general scheme of the reform of Judicial Review Bill would undergo pre-legislative scrutiny in the first quarter of 2021

Minister warned High Court ruling could scupper plans for 10,000 houses

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1