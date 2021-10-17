Fingal County Council gets €15m from developers in lieu of green areas

Housing developers have given Fingal County Council more than €15 million in lieu of providing open space in new residential projects.

The Fingal County Development Plan specifies that new residential schemes should provide a minimum of 2.5 hectares of open green space for every 1,000 new people in an area. Furthermore, the plan stipulates that the open space should be a minimum of 10 per cent of the development site area.

When the minimum requirement is not satisfied,...