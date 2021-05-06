Subscribe Today
Fallout from Mullen Park continues as under-pressure government examines tax breaks

Leo Varadkar says further changes to legislation may be required to prevent real estate investment trusts edging out first-time buyers

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th May, 2021
Fallout from Mullen Park continues as under-pressure government examines tax breaks
Leo Varadkar said the current situation was never the intention of his Fine Gael party when it passed the legislation allowing for the establishment of real estate investment trusts.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The political furore is continuing about the purchase of most of the homes in Mullen Park, a new development in Maynooth in Co Kildare, by a global investment property fund with a €1 billion war chest.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called it “unacceptable” for investment funds to buy entire housing estates ahead of first-time buyers.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said...

