€3.5 billion invested in Irish property this year, according to Savills

A record breaking €3.5 billion has been invested in Irish property so far this year, according to the latest data from Savills, the estate agent. The figure is double the amount that was invested in the same nine-month period last year and the highest amount on record.

From July to August this year nearly €800 million was invested, 25 per cent higher than the long-term average recorded by Savills.

Savills expects the total investment to reach...