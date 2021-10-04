€3.5 billion invested in Irish property this year, according to Savills
Estate agent expects the total investment to reach between €4.7 billion and €5.25 billion by the end of 2021
A record breaking €3.5 billion has been invested in Irish property so far this year, according to the latest data from Savills, the estate agent. The figure is double the amount that was invested in the same nine-month period last year and the highest amount on record.
From July to August this year nearly €800 million was invested, 25 per cent higher than the long-term average recorded by Savills.
Savills expects the total investment to reach...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery
The founder of Ardcairn Capital plans to fund 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years
O’Flynn: high-rise apartments not the answer to housing crisis
Cork-based developer tells CIF conference that compact housing is a better, more affordable option in cities
Department overestimated fast-track housing success
Of the 24,264 homes approved under the Strategic Housing Development system by the end of 2019, developers have only started to build 6,765 units, which means plans for 17,499 homes are lying idle
‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’
Letting agent had boasted about achieving ‘record-breaking rents’