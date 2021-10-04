Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

€3.5 billion invested in Irish property this year, according to Savills

Estate agent expects the total investment to reach between €4.7 billion and €5.25 billion by the end of 2021

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th October, 2021
€3.5 billion invested in Irish property this year, according to Savills
From July to August nearly €800 million was invested, 25 per cent higher than the long-term average recorded by Savills. Picture: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A record breaking €3.5 billion has been invested in Irish property so far this year, according to the latest data from Savills, the estate agent. The figure is double the amount that was invested in the same nine-month period last year and the highest amount on record.

From July to August this year nearly €800 million was invested, 25 per cent higher than the long-term average recorded by Savills.

Savills expects the total investment to reach...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Daire McCarthy: ‘As a society in Ireland, we need those SME developers delivering.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Michael O’Flynn: says people want homes with gardens, not a ‘tiny balcony space’. Picture: Bryan Meade

O’Flynn: high-rise apartments not the answer to housing crisis

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
Before a developer begins the development of a home, they are required to lodge a commencement notice with the Building Control Management System (BCMS).

Department overestimated fast-track housing success

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
A letting agent employed by Sherry Fitzgerald published a post on their personal profile extolling the agent’s ability to ‘achieve record-breaking rents’ and source ‘the highest quality tenants’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’

Housing Eva Short 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1