€300,000 in overcharged rents returned to tenants following RTB investigations

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) said that it has returned more than €300,000 in overcharged rent to tenants whose landlords breached Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) limits on rent.

Landlords have also paid out €38,000 in sanctions relating to investigations by RTB into their activities.

The board published on its website a further nine sanctions imposed on landlords for improper conduct, more than 90 per cent of which related to landlords raising rents in excess of...