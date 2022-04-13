Subscribe Today
€300,000 in overcharged rents returned to tenants following RTB investigations

The tenancy board said that most of the sanctions it has issued since 2019 have related to landlords not complying with Rent Pressure Zone limits

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
13th April, 2022
€300,000 in overcharged rents returned to tenants following RTB investigations
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, changed Rent Pressure Zone rules last year so that caps would be in line with inflation. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) said that it has returned more than €300,000 in overcharged rent to tenants whose landlords breached Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) limits on rent.

Landlords have also paid out €38,000 in sanctions relating to investigations by RTB into their activities.

The board published on its website a further nine sanctions imposed on landlords for improper conduct, more than 90 per cent of which related to landlords raising rents in excess of...

