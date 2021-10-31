ESRI report on housing borrowing slammed as ‘detached from reality’ by Finance officals
Research which suggested state could borrow up to €7 billion a year sparked scathing response
An ESRI report that said the state could prudently borrow billions for social housing was described as “not helpful” and branded as “detached from reality” by senior civil servants in the Department of Finance, the Business Post can reveal.
In June, a paper published by Kieran McQuinn, a research professor at the ESRI, recommended that the state had the capacity to “prudently” borrow up to €7 billion a year...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Darragh O’Brien orders inquest into all Donegal quarries amid mica block concerns
Minister for Housing asked National Building Control Office to carry out audit after being notified that one Donegal manufacturer had lost its NSAI certification
Liffey Valley site could support 1,400 homes, says developer
Construction on 27-acre site beside shopping centre could be funded by German pension fund
State pushes back decision on new mica redress scheme
Sources say memo on defective block redress unlikely to be brought to cabinet until second week of November as complexities of new scheme are worked out within government
Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed
A new circular sent to local authorities has said the government cannot commit to the end date of October for the Strategic Housing Development system any longer and it will now expire in February 2022