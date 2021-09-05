Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

The government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis has been a long time coming. And the headline numbers sound impressive: 330,000 new homes to be delivered by 2030 at a cost of €4 billion annually, along with widespread reforms to planning, social housing delivery and land use.

At 160 pages, the Housing for All document is weighty and wordy. It includes more than 100 actions divided between four “pathways”, and promises to tackle our housing...