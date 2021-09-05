Subscribe Today
Housing

Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

The government strategy will not live up to its name but instead it will simply maintain the status quo

Eoin Ó Broin
5th September, 2021
Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, launches the government’s Housing for All strategy: 330,000 new homes are pledged to be delivered by 2030. Picture: Maxwells

The government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis has been a long time coming. And the headline numbers sound impressive: 330,000 new homes to be delivered by 2030 at a cost of €4 billion annually, along with widespread reforms to planning, social housing delivery and land use.

At 160 pages, the Housing for All document is weighty and wordy. It includes more than 100 actions divided between four “pathways”, and promises to tackle our housing...

