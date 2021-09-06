Subscribe Today
Housing

Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’

Sinn Féin publishes bill that would roll back exemption for developers that removed the necessity for them to deliver affordable homes on private land

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th September, 2021
Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’
Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, has published a bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before July 31, 2026. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Sinn Féin has published a bill that would roll back a government exemption for some developers that removed the requirement for them to deliver affordable homes on private land.

The Bill has come after the Business Post revealed on Sunday that the government has lost the opportunity to secure 10,000 affordable homes from developers.

Before the publication of Housing for...

