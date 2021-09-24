Engineers threaten to walk away from state’s mica redress scheme
Several members of Engineers Ireland have ‘already indicated their intention to withdraw from the scheme’ due to unease over being asked to recommend partial repairs to mica-damaged homes
Engineers assessing mica-damaged homes have threatened to walk away from the state’s redress scheme over concerns that they’re being asked to recommend cheap repair jobs even in cases where full demolition may be required.
Engineers Ireland has said many of its members feel “considerable unease” when recommending any remedial works except for full demolition, given the potential that partial fixes may leave houses with “long-term structural” damage.
