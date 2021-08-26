Energy company lobbied government for new €12bn zero-carbon town in Irish midlands
Phelan Energy Group is seeking state support to build an energy-efficient town which could provide homes for 80,000 people and create 45,000 jobs
A global energy company has lobbied the government for help building a new €12 billion zero-carbon town in the midlands which could provide homes to 80,000 people and create 45,000 jobs, the Business Post can reveal.
Phelan Energy Group, the global solar power company founded by Paschal Phelan, has sought approval from the Department of Housing for a major new environmentally friendly town, powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and with zero waste, involving...
