Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Energy company lobbied government for new €12bn zero-carbon town in Irish midlands

Phelan Energy Group is seeking state support to build an energy-efficient town which could provide homes for 80,000 people and create 45,000 jobs

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th August, 2021
Energy company lobbied government for new €12bn zero-carbon town in Irish midlands
Phelan Energy Group is seeking the government’s support for a major new eco-town with 30,000 homes

A global energy company has lobbied the government for help building a new €12 billion zero-carbon town in the midlands which could provide homes to 80,000 people and create 45,000 jobs, the Business Post can reveal.

Phelan Energy Group, the global solar power company founded by Paschal Phelan, has sought approval from the Department of Housing for a major new environmentally friendly town, powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and with zero waste, involving...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stephen Garvey, chief executive of Glenveagh: ‘Ireland needs to deliver 35,000 houses per year to keep pace with demand’

Glenveagh swings back to profit and warns of house price inflation

Housing Lorcan Allen 2 days ago
On August 1, there were only 2,455 homes available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin. Picture: iStock

Short-term gains from Airbnb costs rental market in the long run

Housing Killian Woods 6 days ago
Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, who serves as the party’s housing spokeswoman, said that developers were ‘chancing their arm’ by applying for change-of-use with Dublin City Council. Picture: Rolling News

‘Backdoor’ approval of tourism accommodation at student sites criticised

Housing Eva Short 1 week ago
An image of the proposed scheme in Donabate

Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units

Housing Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1