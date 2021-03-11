Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments

Eastwise, a Dublin construction firm, plans to sell 27 two-bedroom apartments to Dublin City Council for €531,000 each as part of the proposed development of a 475-unit complex on the north side of the city.

The developers are seeking planning permission for Hartfield Place, a development on the Swords Road between Santry and Drumcondra.

As part of its planning application, Eastwise is obligated to allocate 47 apartments – or 10 per cent of the complex –...