Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments

The company plans to sell 47 social housing units to the local authority for €21 million at a proposed new development on city’s northside

Donal MacNamee
11th March, 2021
An analysis by the Business Post last month showed that, on average, two-bed new-build apartments to be built in Dublin in the next seven years will cost €455,071

Eastwise, a Dublin construction firm, plans to sell 27 two-bedroom apartments to Dublin City Council for €531,000 each as part of the proposed development of a 475-unit complex on the north side of the city.

The developers are seeking planning permission for Hartfield Place, a development on the Swords Road between Santry and Drumcondra.

As part of its planning application, Eastwise is obligated to allocate 47 apartments – or 10 per cent of the complex –...

