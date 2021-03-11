Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments
The company plans to sell 47 social housing units to the local authority for €21 million at a proposed new development on city’s northside
Eastwise, a Dublin construction firm, plans to sell 27 two-bedroom apartments to Dublin City Council for €531,000 each as part of the proposed development of a 475-unit complex on the north side of the city.
The developers are seeking planning permission for Hartfield Place, a development on the Swords Road between Santry and Drumcondra.
As part of its planning application, Eastwise is obligated to allocate 47 apartments – or 10 per cent of the complex –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation
Hap scheme payments to landlords totalled €436 million last year and are predicted to exceed €1 billion by the end of 2021
Housing Agency head believes affordable housing scheme is more sustainable in long run
€75m scheme to allow 2,000 people a year buy new homes criticised by opposition and ESRI as potentially driving up house prices
Spike in interest from Irish buyers seeking move to Valencia
Irish buyers are looking for ‘European city lifestyle’ and have budgets ranging from €220,000 to €350,000
Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows
Estate agents and TDs point to the failure of a similar plan in Britain which forced prices up rather than benefiting buyers