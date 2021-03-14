Subscribe Today
Dunsink site could be used for thousands of homes

The land near Finglas in Dublin 15, currently inhabited by about 200 Travellers, is being looked at by Fingal County Council as a potential site or houses

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
Dessie Ellis, the Sinn Féin TD for Dublin North West, said it was frustrating that the Dunsink site had been left idle for so long because there was enough land there to build thousands of homes

A public land bank which is currently home to around 200 members of the Travelling community is being examined as a potential site for thousands of homes by a local authority.

Fingal County Council is to carry out a study of the housing potential of up to 1,000 acres of publicly-owned land in Dunsink in Dublin 15, near Finglas and Castleknock.

The land in question is more than half the size of the Phoenix Park. Around 100 acres...

