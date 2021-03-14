Dunsink site could be used for thousands of homes

A public land bank which is currently home to around 200 members of the Travelling community is being examined as a potential site for thousands of homes by a local authority.

Fingal County Council is to carry out a study of the housing potential of up to 1,000 acres of publicly-owned land in Dunsink in Dublin 15, near Finglas and Castleknock.

The land in question is more than half the size of the Phoenix Park. Around 100 acres...