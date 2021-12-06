Dublin City Council’s five-year social housing goal falls 600 short of Department’s target
Under the Government’s Housing for All plan, an average of 9,500 new social homes are to be provided annually state-wide
Dublin City Council estimates it will build 600 less social housing units by 2026 compared to targets set out by the Department of Housing last month.
In an update provided to Councillors, Dave Dinnigan, director of housing delivery, said the local authority projects a total of 9,910 homes will be delivered over the next five years, 642 less than the Department’s target of 10,552.
Of those, 8,445 homes will be built through a mix of direct-build (6,945) and...
Donohoe was told to say that trend of landlords sitting on empty units would ‘correct itself’
Opposition TD claims government is bowing to vested interests in defending the practice instead of countering it through punitive taxes
MEP calls for EU state aid rules to adapt to housing crisis
Kim van Sparrentak acted as rapporteur for an affordable housing report produced by the European Parliament in 2020, which said that European fiscal policies were restricting member states from investing sufficiently in housing provision
Reports Allianz has paused investment in Irish housing market are ‘misleading’
The company says it has made a number of real estate investments in Ireland and it would continue to do so
Less than 3% of country’s derelict sites acquired by councils in 2020
Most local authorities did not acquire any derelict sites last year