Dublin City Council’s five-year social housing goal falls 600 short of Department’s target

Dublin City Council estimates it will build 600 less social housing units by 2026 compared to targets set out by the Department of Housing last month.

In an update provided to Councillors, Dave Dinnigan, director of housing delivery, said the local authority projects a total of 9,910 homes will be delivered over the next five years, 642 less than the Department’s target of 10,552.

Of those, 8,445 homes will be built through a mix of direct-build (6,945) and...