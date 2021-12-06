Subscribe Today
Dublin City Council’s five-year social housing goal falls 600 short of Department’s target

Under the Government’s Housing for All plan, an average of 9,500 new social homes are to be provided annually state-wide

Cónal Thomas
6th December, 2021
A further 1,465 social homes are to be delivered through long-term leasing agreements, a practice that has been criticised. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dublin City Council estimates it will build 600 less social housing units by 2026 compared to targets set out by the Department of Housing last month.

In an update provided to Councillors, Dave Dinnigan, director of housing delivery, said the local authority projects a total of 9,910 homes will be delivered over the next five years, 642 less than the Department’s target of 10,552.

Of those, 8,445 homes will be built through a mix of direct-build (6,945) and...

