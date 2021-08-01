Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Dublin City Council was offered 56 per cent discount on land at Poolbeg before deal fell apart

Department of Housing had wanted city council to buy docklands site from Nama for affordable housing in 2019

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st August, 2021
Dublin City Council was offered 56 per cent discount on land at Poolbeg before deal fell apart
The former Irish Glass Bottle site, a 37-acre tract of land in Ringsend in Dublin 4, is one of the last large-scale pieces of development land left in the city. Picture: Maura Hickey

Dublin City Council was offered a half-price discount on €60 million worth of land at Poolbeg in the Dublin docklands in 2019 before the deal with Nama ultimately fell apart, the Business Post can reveal.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by this newspaper that a spat between the council and the Department of Housing in 2019 scuppered plans to purchase lands at Poolbeg for affordable housing.

The lands could have provided for up to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Moran: ‘I have not seen a thorough analysis to say just how many people out there need affordable housing.’ Picture: Oisin McHugh

Moran: government must show more urgency on housing crisis

Housing Killian Woods 5 hours ago
Homeowners from Donegal protesting in Dublin city centre on June 15 about the mica blocks controversy. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Clare County Council seeks review of 90% mica redress cap despite state opposition

Housing Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
More than half of the completed builds during the second quarter were multi-unit developments of two or more houses. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

New home completions return to pre-pandemic levels

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Protesters marching from the Convention Centre Dublin to Leinster House in support of a 100 per cent redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Mica redress talks in jeopardy after state does not back 100% compensation

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1