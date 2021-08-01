Dublin City Council was offered 56 per cent discount on land at Poolbeg before deal fell apart

Dublin City Council was offered a half-price discount on €60 million worth of land at Poolbeg in the Dublin docklands in 2019 before the deal with Nama ultimately fell apart, the Business Post can reveal.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by this newspaper that a spat between the council and the Department of Housing in 2019 scuppered plans to purchase lands at Poolbeg for affordable housing.

The lands could have provided for up to...