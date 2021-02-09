Subscribe Today
Dublin City Council is told to be ‘very careful’ when rezoning industrial land for housing

The local authority’s senior housing policy warns that caution is needed to avoid speculation of land prices

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
9th February, 2021
Dublin City Council is told to be 'very careful' when rezoning industrial land for housing
Medium and high-rise buildings will be considered on repurposed patches of industrial estate land. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dublin City Council must proceed cautiously with plans to use industrial estate lands to deliver housing, the local authority’s senior housing policy adviser has warned.

The council has surveyed the potential of underused industrial estates to provide land for housing. As part of the review of all low-intensity industrial areas, a number of industrial sites have already been rezoned for more intensive residential developments.

The rezoning plan was intended to free up lands...

