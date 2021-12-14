Dublin City Council is owed €10m in vacant site levies

More than €10 million in vacant site levies is owed to Dublin City Council, according to figures from the Department of Housing.

Dublin City Council reported to the department that 37 requests for payment were made and €10,611,300 was owed in 2020. It is the greatest amount owed to any local authority.

The total amount of vacant site levy owed to the 31 local authorities was €14,371,734.55.