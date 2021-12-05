Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Donohoe was told to say that trend of landlords sitting on empty units would ‘correct itself’

Opposition TD claims government is bowing to vested interests in defending the practice instead of countering it through punitive taxes

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
5th December, 2021
Donohoe was told to say that trend of landlords sitting on empty units would ‘correct itself’
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has repeatedly rebuffed calls for the tax because his department believes a levy would have a minimal effect on housing supply. Picture: Getty

Large landlords were intentionally leaving properties vacant during the pandemic because the rental market was “significantly disrupted” and they were waiting for it “to correct itself”, property industry figures told the Department of Finance.

During the pandemic, there was an influx of new rental homes on the market in Dublin and rents declined. The trend prompted some large landlords to withhold their properties from the market.

Opposition politicians have urged the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kim van Sparrentak, a Dutch MEP: ‘A lot of people think the private market will fix issues with housing affordability and I think we’re now at a point where we’re actually proving in real life that the market is not fixing this situation’

MEP calls for EU state aid rules to adapt to housing crisis

Housing Killian Woods
Allianz Real Estate oversees a property portfolio of €79 billion. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Reports Allianz has paused investment in Irish housing market are ‘misleading’

Housing Killian Woods
More than half the sites taken into council ownership in 2020 were done so by Limerick County and City Council. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Less than 3% of country’s derelict sites acquired by councils in 2020

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Tom Parlon said the building sector was blindsided by an announcement yesterday that could require it to pay millions as part of a new compensation scheme. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘No justification’ to make building industry pay €800m towards mica scheme

Housing Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1