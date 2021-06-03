Subscribe Today
Donohoe suggests he won’t stop state money being spent on housing for ‘cuckoo funds’

Minister for Finance says state agencies which have funded housing bought by investment funds make ‘significant contributions’ to increasing supply

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd June, 2021
Carton Grove in Maynooth, Co Kildare, where Urbeo, a residential fund backed by ISIF, bulk-purchased nearly two-thirds of the 143 new-build homes. Picture: Barry Cronin

Paschal Donohoe has indicated he will not introduce measures to prevent state money being used to fund the construction of homes for so-called cuckoo funds.

The Minister for Finance’s comments come as scrutiny continues into the relationship between state investment bodies and investment funds which bulk-buy swathes of apartments or large parts of housing estates.

Last month, the Business Post revealed that €225 million of state money had been invested in cuckoo...

