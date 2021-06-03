Donohoe suggests he won’t stop state money being spent on housing for ‘cuckoo funds’
Minister for Finance says state agencies which have funded housing bought by investment funds make ‘significant contributions’ to increasing supply
Paschal Donohoe has indicated he will not introduce measures to prevent state money being used to fund the construction of homes for so-called cuckoo funds.
The Minister for Finance’s comments come as scrutiny continues into the relationship between state investment bodies and investment funds which bulk-buy swathes of apartments or large parts of housing estates.
Last month, the Business Post revealed that €225 million of state money had been invested in cuckoo...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State could secure extra funds of up to €7 billion for social housing, ESRI says
Ireland could fall ‘significantly short’ of meeting demand for housing if it does not increase investment, according to the think tank
Proposed 16-storey height of project at old Bailey Gibson site referred to Court of Justice of the EU
Developer Hines also has plans for a 19-storey tower nearby at the former Player Wills factory site on the South Circular Road
Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living
Property Industry Ireland told Darragh O’Brien last December that ‘sudden changes’ to housing policy could deter foreign investors
Timber prices being pushed up by big backlog in tree-felling licences
Shortage is so acute that the price hike is being estimated to add €7,100 to cost of typical house