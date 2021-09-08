Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’

When Fianna Fáil politicians descend on Cavan tomorrow for a pivotal two-day “think in” to decide on the party’s immediate future, they’ll be hoping to avoid any additional complications.

But instead they’ll be met at the Slieve Russell hotel by a crowd of Co Donegal homeowners demanding meaningful engagement over the issue of 100 per cent redress for their mica-damaged homes.

Up to 50 protestors are...