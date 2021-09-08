Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’
Up to 50 mica-affected homeowners will complicate an already high-pressure party gathering at the Slieve Russell hotel
When Fianna Fáil politicians descend on Cavan tomorrow for a pivotal two-day “think in” to decide on the party’s immediate future, they’ll be hoping to avoid any additional complications.
But instead they’ll be met at the Slieve Russell hotel by a crowd of Co Donegal homeowners demanding meaningful engagement over the issue of 100 per cent redress for their mica-damaged homes.
Up to 50 protestors are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’
Sinn Féin publishes bill that would roll back exemption for developers that removed the necessity for them to deliver affordable homes on private land
James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises
The Housing for All plan is ambitious and inspiring, but certain planning hurdles need to be addressed before builders can fully embrace it
Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan
The government strategy will not live up to its name but instead it will simply maintain the status quo
Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’
The Housing Minister is full of enthusiasm for the Housing for All plan and, despite criticism of it, insists it will have an immediate effect