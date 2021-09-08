Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’

Up to 50 mica-affected homeowners will complicate an already high-pressure party gathering at the Slieve Russell hotel

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th September, 2021
Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’
Up to 50 homeowners will travel to Co Cavan to protest at the Fianna Fáil’s ‘think-in’ at the Slieve Russell hotel

When Fianna Fáil politicians descend on Cavan tomorrow for a pivotal two-day “think in” to decide on the party’s immediate future, they’ll be hoping to avoid any additional complications.

But instead they’ll be met at the Slieve Russell hotel by a crowd of Co Donegal homeowners demanding meaningful engagement over the issue of 100 per cent redress for their mica-damaged homes.

Up to 50 protestors are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, has published a bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before July 31, 2026. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Eoin Ó Broin challenges exemption that could lose government ‘10,000 affordable homes’

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
Blocks to progress: a slowdown in the planning permissions process is hampering the delivery of new homes. Picture: Bloomberg

James Benson: Construction sector ready to build on government’s housing promises

Housing James Benson 3 days ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, launches the government’s Housing for All strategy: 330,000 new homes are pledged to be delivered by 2030. Picture: Maxwells

Eoin Ó Broin: Disingenuous detail makes a mockery of the Housing for All plan

Housing Eoin Ó Broin 3 days ago
Darragh O’Brien: ‘We need to create a sustainable housing system that is going to not be susceptible to shocks.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘We’ve negotiated €20bn for housing over a five-year period’

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1