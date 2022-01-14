Donegal County Council halts mica redress payments due to problems with grant scheme
Council is seeking ‘clarification’ from the government over elements of the scheme and in the meantime has stopped confirming grant payments for mica homeowners
Mica-affected homeowners in Donegal have been told their redress payments cannot be processed because of issues with the state’s grant scheme, the Business Post has learned.
Recent scientific testing has revealed the presence of additional deleterious materials in the “majority” of damaged homes in the county, leading to calls from councillors for changes to the national protocol that governs the scheme.
Pyrrhotite, a highly unstable mineral which can be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Two-stage appeal process for lands targeted by new tax
The Residential Zoned Land Tax comes into effect at the start of 2024
‘Discriminatory’ rent laws favour overseas funds over private landlords
Property owners’ lobby group told politicians Reits should be subject to a flat 25% tax to level the playing field in the rental sector
Property owners will be able to challenge their inclusion on maps designed for new land tax
The tax will be set at 3 per cent annually for the market value for land zoned for housing that is not being developed
Sinn Féin to publish new measures aimed at collecting derelict sites penalties
Opposition party wants local authorities that have collected less than 75 per cent of derelict sites fines to publish a report explaining their lack of effective action and how they intend to address the issue