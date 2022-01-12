‘Discriminatory’ rent laws favour overseas funds over private landlords

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) should be subject to a flat 25 per cent tax to pay for reduced levies on private landlords, a landlords’ lobby group has told politicians.

The Irish Property Owners’ Association (IPOA) told TDs and senators there was a “real risk” of an oversupply of housing as a result of policies which incentivise overseas funds to invest in the Irish housing market.

In a written submission to members...