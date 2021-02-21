Subscribe Today
Housing

Development firm lobbies TDs over rezoning 225 acres near Citywest Hotel

Tetrarch Capital hopes to secure one of the largest land rezonings in Dublin in years for a major housing development

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st February, 2021
The company acquired a large tract of land zoned as “open space” when it bought the Citywest complex in Dublin for €29 million from receivers in 2014

A property development company is lobbying TDs about rezoning 225 acres near the Citywest Hotel for a large housing development.

Tetrarch Capital, the owner of the Citywest Hotel, has met Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman and Emer Higgins, the Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid-West.

The company acquired a large tract of land zoned as “open space” when it bought the Citywest complex in Dublin for €29 million from receivers in...

