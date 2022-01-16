Subscribe Today
Housing

Developers tell council that three-bed flats are not viable in south Dublin

Savills report said a family would have to earn over €150,000 to rent an affordable apartment in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
16th January, 2022
Developers tell council that three-bed flats are not viable in south Dublin
A report submitted to the council said it was not possible to deliver affordable three-bed apartments for families and larger households in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. It said such units would most likely demand a market rent of at least €2,700. Picture: Getty

Three-bed apartments can only be built in south Dublin at affordable rates for families with a household income of €157,000 or more, a new report by Savills, the estate agency, has said.

As part of the latest draft of its development plan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has outlined that it will mandate developers to ensure three-bed units make up at least 40 per cent of new apartment blocks. The local authority has also proposed measures...

